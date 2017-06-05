Legislature keeps advancing budget despite pension impasse
State Rep. Kim LaSata, left, R-Bainbridge Township, and Sen. Tonya Schuitmaker, R-Lawton, listen after they voted for a $1.6 billion higher education budget bill that advanced out of a House-Senate conference committee, Tuesday, June 6, 2017, at the Capitol in Lansing, Mich. Schuitmaker said she hopes to still give universities more state funding depending on how high-level talks proceed between Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder and legislative leaders, who are at odds over teacher pensions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Add your comments below
Lansing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Leaving a dog in a hot car in Michigan could se... (May '16)
|Jun 2
|Nurse Suzie
|702
|what if trump
|May 31
|messenger
|1
|Jesus Christ
|May 31
|messenger
|2
|Chevy Ends SSR Pickup Production (Feb '06)
|May 29
|mark beroth
|47
|Wake up our Fod and Water is being poisoned
|May 25
|independent
|3
|Why does Melania Trump wear Levar Burton Geordi...
|May 25
|guest
|2
|Review: Mutt And Jeff Painting LLC (Jun '14)
|May 25
|boss
|12
Find what you want!
Search Lansing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC