Legal Bills Grow in Sprawling USA Gymnastics Sex Scandal
Dr. Larry Nassar, center, and his attorneys, Shannon Smith and Matt Newburg, listen to Judge Donald Allen Jr. rule that Nassar, a former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics sports doctor, should stand trial on sexual assault charges during a hearing, Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, in Lansing, Mich. Robert Killips As Larry Nassar awaits trial on criminal sexual assault charges stemming from his time as a doctor for Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, those two organizations are shelling out legal fees to a handful of large law firms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Law.com.
Add your comments below
Lansing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama Calls Romney's Auto Bailout Claim an 'Etc... (May '12)
|Jun 23
|Medicaid is American
|11
|Gov. Rick Snyder makes appointment, reappointme...
|Jun 23
|Indict arnon milchan
|1
|Leaving a dog in a hot car in Michigan could se... (May '16)
|Jun 14
|USA R0CKS
|712
|Murder Suspect Arraigned (Mar '08)
|Jun 13
|Missybaby76
|3
|Question on Stockbridge Police Chief (John Torr... (Mar '13)
|Jun 11
|Survivorinblue
|6
|Michigan Apple Grower Banned From Farmer's Mark...
|Jun 9
|Ronald
|2
|Details and reminders for Parole Board hearing ...
|Jun 8
|catherine
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lansing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC