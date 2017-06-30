Legal Bills Grow in Sprawling USA Gymnastics Sex Scandal

Dr. Larry Nassar, center, and his attorneys, Shannon Smith and Matt Newburg, listen to Judge Donald Allen Jr. rule that Nassar, a former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics sports doctor, should stand trial on sexual assault charges during a hearing, Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, in Lansing, Mich. Robert Killips As Larry Nassar awaits trial on criminal sexual assault charges stemming from his time as a doctor for Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, those two organizations are shelling out legal fees to a handful of large law firms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Law.com.