Leaders in automotive industry attend...

Leaders in automotive industry attend Road 2 Composites workshop

Read more: Composites Technology

Representatives from more than 70 companies, including GM and Tesla, and 180 industry experts attended the two-day Road 2 Composites Workshop. Live demonstrations at the Road 2 Composites Workshop focused on scale-up, lightweighting and high volume composites for vehicles.

