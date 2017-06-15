Lansing Police looking for suspected shoplifting team
According to the Lansing Police Department Facebook page the pair are involved with multiple shoplifting cases in the greater Lansing area. If you have any information you are asked to contact Detective Darren Blount at 517-483-6835 or the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNS-TV Lansing.
