Lansing Man Apparent Drowning VictimP...

Lansing Man Apparent Drowning VictimPARK TWP., MI (WHTC) - A...

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: WHTC

A 27-year-old Lansing man was an apparent drowning victim in the waters of Lake Michigan off of Holland State Park on Saturday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff's Sergeant Jay Douglas, first responders were called to the suburban Holland location around 6:30 PM on a report of a man lying face down in the water about 10 feet from shore.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHTC.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lansing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Murder Suspect Arraigned (Mar '08) 14 min Missybaby76 3
News Leaving a dog in a hot car in Michigan could se... (May '16) 3 hr mossy 706
Question on Stockbridge Police Chief (John Torr... (Mar '13) Sun Survivorinblue 6
News Michigan Apple Grower Banned From Farmer's Mark... Jun 9 Ronald 2
News Details and reminders for Parole Board hearing ... Jun 8 catherine 1
News Protestors to oppose 'March Against Sharia' in ... Jun 7 Simran 2
what if trump May 31 messenger 1
See all Lansing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lansing Forum Now

Lansing Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lansing Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
 

Lansing, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,163 • Total comments across all topics: 281,728,361

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC