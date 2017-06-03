Labor Holiday reenactment relives labor movement strikes
Posed as protestors will gather along Michigan Avenue in front of City Hall, where union members went on a peaceful strike June 3, 1937 to help settle labor strife. From 11 a.m. through 1 p.m. the street will be blocked off my old fashioned cars, and following the protest will be speakers and music reminiscent of the era, talking about the importance of the rally.
