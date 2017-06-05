Immigrant advocates speaking out against bills opposing 'sanctuary' policies
Immigrant families and immigrant rights advocates in Michigan, including some from the Ann Arbor area, are headed to Lansing to speak against a pair of bills they say promote racial profiling and anti-immigrant policies. Members of several groups, including law enforcement officials, plan to present testimony in opposition to House Bills 4105 and 4334 at a Michigan House of Representatives committee hearing on Wednesday, June 7. The Local Government Committee, which is considering the bills, meets at noon in Room 519 of the Anderson House Office Building, 124 N. Capitol Ave. in Lansing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Lansing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Details and reminders for Parole Board hearing ...
|4 hr
|catherine
|1
|Protestors to oppose 'March Against Sharia' in ...
|Wed
|Simran
|2
|Michigan Apple Grower Banned From Farmer's Mark...
|Wed
|Haha123
|1
|Leaving a dog in a hot car in Michigan could se... (May '16)
|Jun 2
|Nurse Suzie
|702
|what if trump
|May 31
|messenger
|1
|Jesus Christ
|May 31
|messenger
|2
|Chevy Ends SSR Pickup Production (Feb '06)
|May 29
|mark beroth
|47
Find what you want!
Search Lansing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC