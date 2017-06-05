Immigrant advocates speaking out agai...

Immigrant advocates speaking out against bills opposing 'sanctuary' policies

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: MLive.com

Immigrant families and immigrant rights advocates in Michigan, including some from the Ann Arbor area, are headed to Lansing to speak against a pair of bills they say promote racial profiling and anti-immigrant policies. Members of several groups, including law enforcement officials, plan to present testimony in opposition to House Bills 4105 and 4334 at a Michigan House of Representatives committee hearing on Wednesday, June 7. The Local Government Committee, which is considering the bills, meets at noon in Room 519 of the Anderson House Office Building, 124 N. Capitol Ave. in Lansing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lansing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Details and reminders for Parole Board hearing ... 4 hr catherine 1
News Protestors to oppose 'March Against Sharia' in ... Wed Simran 2
News Michigan Apple Grower Banned From Farmer's Mark... Wed Haha123 1
News Leaving a dog in a hot car in Michigan could se... (May '16) Jun 2 Nurse Suzie 702
what if trump May 31 messenger 1
Jesus Christ May 31 messenger 2
News Chevy Ends SSR Pickup Production (Feb '06) May 29 mark beroth 47
See all Lansing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lansing Forum Now

Lansing Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lansing Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Lansing, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,100 • Total comments across all topics: 281,611,628

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC