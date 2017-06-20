Groups gather to fight growing opioid addiction crisis
LANSING, Mich - Health care leaders gathered in Okemos today to discuss current programs and recommendations to deal with the opioid crisis in Michigan. Experts say the crisis is hitting the state's women and children especially hard and the changes that could come from the plan to repeal and replace Obamacare could make that worse, causing cuts to Medicaid and the Healthy Michigan plan.
