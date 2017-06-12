Grand Rapids city manager to add 3 new faces to executive office
City Manager Greg Sundstrom has hired Asante Cain , public services coordinator at the Grand Rapids Public Library, to be the next assistant to the city manager. Cain will work both for Sundstrom and for Deputy City Manager Eric DeLong.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lansing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Leaving a dog in a hot car in Michigan could se... (May '16)
|14 hr
|Squach
|709
|Murder Suspect Arraigned (Mar '08)
|19 hr
|Missybaby76
|3
|Question on Stockbridge Police Chief (John Torr... (Mar '13)
|Jun 11
|Survivorinblue
|6
|Michigan Apple Grower Banned From Farmer's Mark...
|Jun 9
|Ronald
|2
|Details and reminders for Parole Board hearing ...
|Jun 8
|catherine
|1
|Protestors to oppose 'March Against Sharia' in ...
|Jun 7
|Simran
|2
|what if trump
|May 31
|messenger
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lansing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC