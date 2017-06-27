Gov. Snyder has 'serious' concerns' about the Republican replacement for Obamacare
"It looks like would be phased out. Also I think there are some long term issues with respect for the entire Medicaid program," says Gov. Rick Snyder Gov. Rick Snyder is concerned about what a Republican plan to replace the Affordable Care Act will mean for tens of thousands of Michiganders on Medicaid.
