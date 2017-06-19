Gov. Rick Snyder Recommends Jeff Mason as new Medc Ceo
LANSING, Mich. Gov. Rick Snyder today announced his recommendation of Jeff Mason to lead the Michigan Economic Development Corporation following Steve Arwood's departure.
