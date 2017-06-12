Gov. Rick Snyder makes appointments to the Certificate of Need Commission
LANSING, Mich. Gov. Rick Snyder today announced the appointments of Tressa Gardner of Waterford and Melanie Lalonde of Grosse Pointe park to the Certificate of Need Commission.
