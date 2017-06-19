Former Michigan State player Auston R...

Former Michigan State player Auston Robertson to face trial on two sexual assault charges

Former Michigan State football player Auston Robertson will face trial on two charges of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, a judge ruled on Thursday morning. 55th District Court judge Thomas Boyd bound Robertson over to circuit court on the two charges after a preliminary exam.

