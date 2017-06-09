Fire hits south Lansing businesses
Lansing firefighters are on the scene of a fire that has worked its way through one business and is now moving to a second. The fire was reported just after 4 a.m. at the M-9 Party Store on the 3900 block of S. Martin Luther King Jr Blvd. Our 6 News crews on the scene report the fire is moving on to the neighboring Metro Music and Cellular business next door.
