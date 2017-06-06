Fight against human trafficking gets personal tonight
Now a local nonprofit will hold a fundraising dinner and auction tonight supporting their mission by helping those victims move on to live healthy lives. The House of Promise will hold its annual fundraiser at the Kellogg Center in East Lansing from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. The proceeds will go toward programs that provide care and education to the girls and women who are victims of trafficking in the United States.
