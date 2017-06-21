East Lansing Council green lights Center City Project
After roughly four hours of discussion the East Lansing City Council gave the thumbs-up to the multi-million dollar Center City project by approving its site plan, brownfield plan and development agreement. Since the council approved those three elements it will allow the mayor to sign the final element of the development agreement when it's completed before any plans of the demo can be made.
