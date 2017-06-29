DNR: Cougar spotted in Clinton County
Officials say that a resident of Haslett took a picture near the Rose Lake State Wildlife Area in Bath Township on June 21 of the large cat trying to cross the road. The cougar turned back from the road and went into the woods.
