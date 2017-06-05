Court of Appeals: Colleges may ban gu...

Court of Appeals: Colleges may ban guns on campus

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Michigan Radio

That was the decision of the Michigan Court of Appeals Wednesday. Of the three judges on the panel, one dissented.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Michigan Radio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lansing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Michigan Apple Grower Banned From Farmer's Mark... 11 hr Ronald 2
News Details and reminders for Parole Board hearing ... Thu catherine 1
News Protestors to oppose 'March Against Sharia' in ... Wed Simran 2
News Leaving a dog in a hot car in Michigan could se... (May '16) Jun 2 Nurse Suzie 702
what if trump May 31 messenger 1
Jesus Christ May 31 messenger 2
News Chevy Ends SSR Pickup Production (Feb '06) May 29 mark beroth 47
See all Lansing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lansing Forum Now

Lansing Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lansing Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Notre Dame
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Lansing, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,877 • Total comments across all topics: 281,635,886

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC