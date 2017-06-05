Cost Savings, Safe Disposal Focus of ...

Cost Savings, Safe Disposal Focus of Schuette Consumer Alert on Prescription Drugs

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: State of Michigan

LANSING Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette today released a new Prescription Drug consumer alert providing Michigan residents with tips on how to safely save money on prescription medications and dispose of unwanted medications. "While we talk a lot about opioid abuse, many citizens use prescription medications responsibly and legitimately to treat very real conditions," said Schuette.

Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Michigan.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lansing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Details and reminders for Parole Board hearing ... 13 hr catherine 1
News Protestors to oppose 'March Against Sharia' in ... Wed Simran 2
News Michigan Apple Grower Banned From Farmer's Mark... Wed Haha123 1
News Leaving a dog in a hot car in Michigan could se... (May '16) Jun 2 Nurse Suzie 702
what if trump May 31 messenger 1
Jesus Christ May 31 messenger 2
News Chevy Ends SSR Pickup Production (Feb '06) May 29 mark beroth 47
See all Lansing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lansing Forum Now

Lansing Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lansing Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Notre Dame
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. South Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Health Care
 

Lansing, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,447 • Total comments across all topics: 281,620,716

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC