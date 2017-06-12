Anti-Sharia marches, counter-protests planned across the US

A series of marches against Sharia, a strict form of Islamic law, are set to take place in dozens of cities across the United States on Saturday. The nationwide rallies, dubbed the "March Against Sharia," coincide with the Muslim holiday Ramadan and are sponsored by ACT for America, an organization with chapters around the country that calls itself "the NRA of national security."

