Agency for Energy forecasts sufficient electric supplies this year;...
Agency for Energy forecasts sufficient electric supplies this year; here are 5 ways you can save on your energy bills LANSING, Mich. As Michiganders turn up their air conditioners as temperatures begin to rise, they can expect a reliable supply of electricity to keep their units running, according to this year's Summer Energy Appraisal by the Michigan Agency for Energy .
Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Michigan.
Add your comments below
Lansing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Protestors to oppose 'March Against Sharia' in ...
|23 hr
|Simran
|2
|Michigan Apple Grower Banned From Farmer's Mark...
|Wed
|Haha123
|1
|Leaving a dog in a hot car in Michigan could se... (May '16)
|Jun 2
|Nurse Suzie
|702
|what if trump
|May 31
|messenger
|1
|Jesus Christ
|May 31
|messenger
|2
|Chevy Ends SSR Pickup Production (Feb '06)
|May 29
|mark beroth
|47
|Wake up our Fod and Water is being poisoned
|May 25
|independent
|3
Find what you want!
Search Lansing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC