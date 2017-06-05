Acadia, Enclave, Traverse rank as most American vehicles

The GMC Acadia, along with its platform mates from Buick and Chevrolet, topped American University's annual Made in America Index. The Buick Enclave, Chevrolet Traverse and GMC Acadia, GM's three full-size crossover SUVs, all amassed the highest score in the Kogod School of Business's annual Made in America Auto Index for the third year in a row, meaning they contribute the most to the domestic economy.

