Acadia, Enclave, Traverse rank as mos...

Acadia, Enclave, Traverse rank as most American vehicles

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: New York Daily News

The GMC Acadia, along with its platform mates from Buick and Chevrolet, topped American University's annual Made in America Index. The Buick Enclave, Chevrolet Traverse and GMC Acadia, GM's three full-size crossover SUVs, all amassed the highest score in the Kogod School of Business's annual Made in America Auto Index for the third year in a row, meaning they contribute the most to the domestic economy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lansing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Michigan Apple Grower Banned From Farmer's Mark... Fri Ronald 2
News Details and reminders for Parole Board hearing ... Thu catherine 1
News Protestors to oppose 'March Against Sharia' in ... Jun 7 Simran 2
News Leaving a dog in a hot car in Michigan could se... (May '16) Jun 2 Nurse Suzie 702
what if trump May 31 messenger 1
Jesus Christ May 31 messenger 2
News Chevy Ends SSR Pickup Production (Feb '06) May 29 mark beroth 47
See all Lansing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lansing Forum Now

Lansing Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lansing Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Climate Change
  4. Egypt
  5. North Korea
 

Lansing, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,904 • Total comments across all topics: 281,660,158

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC