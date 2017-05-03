Unemployment Insurance Agency making progress in reviewing insurance fraud determinations
LANSING, Mich. The Unemployment Insurance Agency is making progress in reviewing about 28,000 fraud cases determined between 2013 and 2015, confirming about 52.5 percent of the cases and reversing about 47.5 percent of the cases reviewed this year.
