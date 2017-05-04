Two public meetings Monday in Lawrence to address Consumers Energy's...
LANSING, Mich. The public will have a chance on Monday, May 8, to comment about Consumers Energy Company's plan to end a power purchasing agreement with Entergy Nuclear Palisades LLC as part of the decision to close the Palisades plant.
