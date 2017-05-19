Traffic reminders for East Lansing Ar...

Traffic reminders for East Lansing Art Fair weekend

The 54th annual East Lansing Art Fair is set for this weekend and, in addition to 174 artists, tens of thousands of visitors will pour into downtown East Lansing. Festival organizers invite you to park in the Grove Street parking lot with access from Elizabeth Street but be advised that the Albert, Abbot and City Hall West surface lots will close this morning and won't re-open until Sunday night.

