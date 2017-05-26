Testimony continues in Nassar hearing...

Testimony continues in Nassar hearing; more accusers testify

Friday May 26 Read more: WLNS-TV Lansing

Two of the people who have accused Dr. Larry Nassar of sexual assault have taken the stand for day two of his preliminary hearing on 15 sexual assault charges. Nassar was a well-known doctor at Michigan State University and at USA Gymnastics.

