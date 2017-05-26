Testimony continues in Nassar hearing; more accusers testify
Two of the people who have accused Dr. Larry Nassar of sexual assault have taken the stand for day two of his preliminary hearing on 15 sexual assault charges. Nassar was a well-known doctor at Michigan State University and at USA Gymnastics.
