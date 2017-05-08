Steven Seagal banned from Ukraine, deemed national security threat
In this file photo dated Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with U.S. actor Steven Seagal in the Kremlin in Moscow, during a ceremony to award a Russian passport, seen on table, to Seagal. A statement issued by the Ukrainian Security Service Friday May 5, 2017, said Seagal has been banned from entering the country for five years "on the basis of Ukrainian national security" without elaborating on the reason for the ban.
