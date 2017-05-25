Skubick: $90M for Capitol parking ram...

Skubick: $90M for Capitol parking ramp and visitor center could be tough sell

Thursday May 25 Read more: WLNS-TV Lansing

Michigan lawmakers are about to decide whether to build an underground parking ramp in back of the State Capitol and a new visitor center as well. But in the bowels of the Capitol the infrastructure is rotting and it appears lawmakers are ready to spend upwards of $70 million to repair it.

