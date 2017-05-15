Secretary of State Mobile Office to join Lansing veterans Stand Down
Secretary of State Ruth Johnson announced today that her Mobile Office will participate in the Volunteers of America Stand Down for Homeless Veterans on May 24 in Lansing. "We're proud to offer our services to the many veterans in the Lansing community," Johnson said.
