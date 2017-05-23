Schuette Urges Legislature to Use $85...

Schuette Urges Legislature to Use $859,000 Settlement for Opioid...

LANSING Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette today urged the Michigan Legislature to direct $859,120 in proceeds Michigan will receive as part of a $33 million dollar national settlement his office helped negotiate with a pharmaceutical company towards opioid addiction education and prevention efforts, as well as law enforcement opioid response training across the State of Michigan. "One of the many ways we can help to slow the scourge of addiction is to stop it before it starts," said Schuette.

