Schuette Urges Legislature to Use $859,000 Settlement for Opioid...
LANSING Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette today urged the Michigan Legislature to direct $859,120 in proceeds Michigan will receive as part of a $33 million dollar national settlement his office helped negotiate with a pharmaceutical company towards opioid addiction education and prevention efforts, as well as law enforcement opioid response training across the State of Michigan. "One of the many ways we can help to slow the scourge of addiction is to stop it before it starts," said Schuette.
Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Michigan.
Add your comments below
Lansing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Mutt And Jeff Painting LLC (Jun '14)
|20 hr
|Angela smith
|11
|Why does Melania Trump wear Levar Burton Geordi...
|May 16
|seeing is believing
|1
|Winner of $57M Mega Millions has criminal record (Jun '08)
|May 15
|Shawnele
|160
|Wake up our Fod and Water is being poisoned
|May 14
|Terry
|2
|Republican gets Reporter Arrested for asking hi...
|May 14
|Terry
|4
|#MSU Experts Can Discuss Mental Health Issues, ...
|Apr 27
|Humanspirit
|1
|Please read this article
|Apr 25
|Eddie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lansing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC