Schuette: "If You Buy Over-the-Counte...

Schuette: "If You Buy Over-the-Counter Medicine For a Meth Cook, You Are Breaking the Law."

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: State of Michigan

LANSING Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette, State Senator John Proos, Tuscola County Prosecutor Mark Reene, along with Michigan Retailers Association, Michigan Pharmacists Association and Consumer Healthcare Products Association today announced the launch of Michigan's new Anti-Smurfing Campaign. The Anti-Smurfing Campaign aims to increase public awareness about the criminal enterprise known as "smurfing" the practice of purchasing cold and allergy medicines containing pseudoephedrine , such as Claritin-D and Sudafed, on behalf of criminals who then attempt to use these products to manufacture methamphetamine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Michigan.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lansing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News #MSU Experts Can Discuss Mental Health Issues, ... Apr 27 Humanspirit 1
Please read this article Apr 25 Eddie 1
Jesus Christ Apr 20 follower 1
News An LGBT Tour Of The Great Lakes (Aug '15) Apr 16 watching livonia 12
News Transgender flags raised in Michigan communitie... Apr 7 TerriB1 2
Wake up our Fod and Water is being poisoned Apr 6 Mabel Allen 1
Virgil Bernero is a crook Apr 5 Virgil Bernero SUX 1
See all Lansing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lansing Forum Now

Lansing Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lansing Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Lansing, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,932 • Total comments across all topics: 280,773,351

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC