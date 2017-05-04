Schuette: "If You Buy Over-the-Counter Medicine For a Meth Cook, You Are Breaking the Law."
LANSING Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette, State Senator John Proos, Tuscola County Prosecutor Mark Reene, along with Michigan Retailers Association, Michigan Pharmacists Association and Consumer Healthcare Products Association today announced the launch of Michigan's new Anti-Smurfing Campaign. The Anti-Smurfing Campaign aims to increase public awareness about the criminal enterprise known as "smurfing" the practice of purchasing cold and allergy medicines containing pseudoephedrine , such as Claritin-D and Sudafed, on behalf of criminals who then attempt to use these products to manufacture methamphetamine.
