Schuette Charges Macomb County Insura...

Schuette Charges Macomb County Insurance Agent with Embezzling over...

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: State of Michigan

LANSING Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette announced his Corporate Oversight Division has filed charges against Paul Garceau, 51, of Grosse Pointe, that include Embezzlement and Conducting a Criminal Enterprise, for allegedly stealing money from unsuspecting seniors in a Ponzi scheme. "These charges are a step toward justice for those who trusted Mr. Garceau with managing their money," said Schuette.

Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Michigan.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lansing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why does Melania Trump wear Levar Burton Geordi... May 16 seeing is believing 1
News Winner of $57M Mega Millions has criminal record (Jun '08) May 15 Shawnele 160
Wake up our Fod and Water is being poisoned May 14 Terry 2
Republican gets Reporter Arrested for asking hi... May 14 Terry 4
News #MSU Experts Can Discuss Mental Health Issues, ... Apr 27 Humanspirit 1
Please read this article Apr 25 Eddie 1
Jesus Christ Apr '17 follower 1
See all Lansing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lansing Forum Now

Lansing Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lansing Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Lansing, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,215 • Total comments across all topics: 281,208,550

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC