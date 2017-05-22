Schuette Charges Macomb County Insurance Agent with Embezzling over...

LANSING Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette announced his Corporate Oversight Division has filed charges against Paul Garceau, 51, of Grosse Pointe, that include Embezzlement and Conducting a Criminal Enterprise, for allegedly stealing money from unsuspecting seniors in a Ponzi scheme. "These charges are a step toward justice for those who trusted Mr. Garceau with managing their money," said Schuette.

