Schor Bill Addressing Opioid Abuse Epidemic Clears House Committee

The House Committee on Health Policy passed state Rep. Andy Schor's House Bill 4403 earlier today, which would clarify that Medicaid dollars can be used to pay for medical detoxification and inpatient treatment for people struggling with opioid addiction. HB 4403 was part of a larger, bipartisan, six-bill package all voted out of the House Committee on Health Policy.

