Protesters hold May Day rally at Michigan's Capitol
Social justice advocates are holding a May Day rally in front of Michigan's Capitol to show solidarity with immigrants and refugees. Members from Black Lives Matter, the American Civil Liberties Union and others gathered Monday afternoon in protest of President Donald Trump's aggressive immigration actions.
