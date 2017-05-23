Proposed food stamp cuts could mean thousands without meals in Michigan
"No one in our great country, certainly in this community, should go to bed hungry and definitely not our kids," City of Lansing Community Services Director Joan Jackson Johnson said. Jackson Johnson says, the city and local food banks do all they can to make sure that tragedy doesn't become a reality, but there is only so far they can go.
