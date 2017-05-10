Priest near Lansing on leave amid embezzlement probe
Officials say the pastor of St. Martha Church in Okemos has been placed on leave. The Rev.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNS-TV Lansing.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lansing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|#MSU Experts Can Discuss Mental Health Issues, ...
|Apr 27
|Humanspirit
|1
|Please read this article
|Apr 25
|Eddie
|1
|Jesus Christ
|Apr 20
|follower
|1
|An LGBT Tour Of The Great Lakes (Aug '15)
|Apr 16
|watching livonia
|12
|Transgender flags raised in Michigan communitie...
|Apr '17
|TerriB1
|2
|Wake up our Fod and Water is being poisoned
|Apr '17
|Mabel Allen
|1
|Virgil Bernero is a crook
|Apr '17
|Virgil Bernero SUX
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lansing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC