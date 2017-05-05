Pizza shot robbery suspect caught

Pizza shot robbery suspect caught

1 hr ago

Meridian Township Police tell 6 News that Shakeem Jones, 23, of Lansing has been arraigned on two counts of Armed Robbery and one count of Felony Firearms. Jones is accused of robbing the Little Caesars Restaurant in the 3300 block of East Lake Lansing Road Monday night just before 8:30 p.m. We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers.

Start the conversation

