Mother who lost child to Meningitis B to share story; urge vaccinations
That question has been answered by many doctors and scientists and the value of innoculations is clear to the majority of parents. Alicia Stillman will be sharing her story today at 10 a.m at the Ingham County Health Department on S. Cedar Street in Lansing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNS-TV Lansing.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lansing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Winner of $57M Mega Millions has criminal record (Jun '08)
|11 hr
|Windy
|159
|#MSU Experts Can Discuss Mental Health Issues, ...
|Apr 27
|Humanspirit
|1
|Please read this article
|Apr 25
|Eddie
|1
|Jesus Christ
|Apr 20
|follower
|1
|An LGBT Tour Of The Great Lakes (Aug '15)
|Apr 16
|watching livonia
|12
|Transgender flags raised in Michigan communitie...
|Apr '17
|TerriB1
|2
|Wake up our Fod and Water is being poisoned
|Apr '17
|Mabel Allen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lansing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC