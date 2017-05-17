Michigan schools recognized for promoting healthy lifestyles
LANSING, Mich. As part of the Michigan Health and Wellness 4 x 4 Plan and in recognition of taking initiative to build healthier school environments, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and Governor Rick Snyder are recognizing 55 Michigan schools for fostering healthy eating, physical activity habits, and tobacco-free lifestyles among more than 24,000 students.
