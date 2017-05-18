Michigan revenue is stable overall as...

Michigan revenue is stable overall as budget talks continue

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

Senate Appropriations Committee Dave Hildenbrand, R-Lowell, speaks with reporters after the May revenue-estimating meeting on Wednesday, May 17, 2017, at the Capitol in Lansing, Mich. He said revised tax revenue numbers are a wash and lawmakers could direct higher-than-expected school aid revenue toward public universities and community colleges to lighten additional pressure in the general fund.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lansing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why does Melania Trump wear Levar Burton Geordi... Tue seeing is believing 1
News Winner of $57M Mega Millions has criminal record (Jun '08) May 15 Shawnele 160
Wake up our Fod and Water is being poisoned May 14 Terry 2
Republican gets Reporter Arrested for asking hi... May 14 Terry 4
News #MSU Experts Can Discuss Mental Health Issues, ... Apr 27 Humanspirit 1
Please read this article Apr 25 Eddie 1
Jesus Christ Apr 20 follower 1
See all Lansing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lansing Forum Now

Lansing Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lansing Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Lansing, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,914 • Total comments across all topics: 281,108,500

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC