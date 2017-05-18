Michigan Rep. John Kivela during DUI arrest: 'My life is over'
After state Rep. John Kivela was pulled over for drunken driving on May 8, he twice started to walk onto traffic on U.S. 127 and told the arresting officer, "My life's over because I'm so drunk," according to the police report. In that report, Deputy Michael Leasher of the Clinton County Sheriff's Office said that Kivela's speech was slurred, his eyes were glossy and his steps were unstable.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Lansing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why does Melania Trump wear Levar Burton Geordi...
|May 16
|seeing is believing
|1
|Winner of $57M Mega Millions has criminal record (Jun '08)
|May 15
|Shawnele
|160
|Wake up our Fod and Water is being poisoned
|May 14
|Terry
|2
|Republican gets Reporter Arrested for asking hi...
|May 14
|Terry
|4
|#MSU Experts Can Discuss Mental Health Issues, ...
|Apr 27
|Humanspirit
|1
|Please read this article
|Apr 25
|Eddie
|1
|Jesus Christ
|Apr 20
|follower
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lansing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC