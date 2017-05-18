Michigan Rep. John Kivela during DUI ...

Michigan Rep. John Kivela during DUI arrest: 'My life is over'

After state Rep. John Kivela was pulled over for drunken driving on May 8, he twice started to walk onto traffic on U.S. 127 and told the arresting officer, "My life's over because I'm so drunk," according to the police report. In that report, Deputy Michael Leasher of the Clinton County Sheriff's Office said that Kivela's speech was slurred, his eyes were glossy and his steps were unstable.

