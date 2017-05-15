Michigan prison admits losing control...

Michigan prison admits losing control amid inmate rebellion

Friday May 12 Read more: Star Tribune

LANSING, Mich. - Officials at an Upper Peninsula prison have admitted to temporarily losing control of the facility to an inmate rebellion, the Michigan Department of Corrections now says after previously denying any such incident The corrections department previously said no riot happened in September at the Kinross Correctional Facility in Chippewa County.

