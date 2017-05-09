Michigan lawmaker found dead hours af...

Michigan lawmaker found dead hours after highway arrest

5 hrs ago

A state representative from Michigan's Upper Peninsula has been found dead hours after he was released from jail on what may have been his second drunken driving arrest in less than two years. Police say John Kivela's body was found about 1 p.m. Tuesday at a Lansing home and that there are no obvious indications of foul play.

