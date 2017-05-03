Michigan Education Trust Shines Spotlight on Saving for College with Sweepstakes, Facebook Promotion
To help highlight the importance of saving for college, the Michigan Education Trust is giving families an opportunity to win $1,529 worth of prepaid tuition through its MET 529 Awareness Week Sweepstakes and is temporarily waiving its contract enrollment fees. The Michigan Department of Treasury's 529 prepaid tuition program also is encouraging families to share their stories about saving for college on the MET Facebook page with the goal of inspiring others to begin preparing for their children's higher education.
