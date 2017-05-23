Michigan Craft Distillery tour lands in the Lansing area
Over the last couple of weeks, Amy Sherman and I have gained great knowledge of an industry that's just in its infancy in our state. We can't wait to share their incredible stories and tell you how Michigan is poised to be a national leader.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lansing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Mutt And Jeff Painting LLC (Jun '14)
|23 hr
|Angela smith
|11
|Why does Melania Trump wear Levar Burton Geordi...
|May 16
|seeing is believing
|1
|Winner of $57M Mega Millions has criminal record (Jun '08)
|May 15
|Shawnele
|160
|Wake up our Fod and Water is being poisoned
|May 14
|Terry
|2
|Republican gets Reporter Arrested for asking hi...
|May 14
|Terry
|4
|#MSU Experts Can Discuss Mental Health Issues, ...
|Apr 27
|Humanspirit
|1
|Please read this article
|Apr 25
|Eddie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lansing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC