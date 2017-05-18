Michigan considers ban on hand-held phone use while driving
In this June 26, 2008 file photo, a Caltrans road sign warns drivers about the new cell phone law as they drive on westbound Highway 50 in Sacramento, Calif. Alarmed by the number of motorists staring at their screens instead of the road, lawmakers are proposing to make Michigan the 15th state to ban driving while holding a hand-held phone.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Lansing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why does Melania Trump wear Levar Burton Geordi...
|May 16
|seeing is believing
|1
|Winner of $57M Mega Millions has criminal record (Jun '08)
|May 15
|Shawnele
|160
|Wake up our Fod and Water is being poisoned
|May 14
|Terry
|2
|Republican gets Reporter Arrested for asking hi...
|May 14
|Terry
|4
|#MSU Experts Can Discuss Mental Health Issues, ...
|Apr 27
|Humanspirit
|1
|Please read this article
|Apr 25
|Eddie
|1
|Jesus Christ
|Apr 20
|follower
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lansing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC