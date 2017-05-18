Michigan considers ban on hand-held p...

Michigan considers ban on hand-held phone use while driving

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Albany Times Union

In this June 26, 2008 file photo, a Caltrans road sign warns drivers about the new cell phone law as they drive on westbound Highway 50 in Sacramento, Calif. Alarmed by the number of motorists staring at their screens instead of the road, lawmakers are proposing to make Michigan the 15th state to ban driving while holding a hand-held phone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lansing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why does Melania Trump wear Levar Burton Geordi... May 16 seeing is believing 1
News Winner of $57M Mega Millions has criminal record (Jun '08) May 15 Shawnele 160
Wake up our Fod and Water is being poisoned May 14 Terry 2
Republican gets Reporter Arrested for asking hi... May 14 Terry 4
News #MSU Experts Can Discuss Mental Health Issues, ... Apr 27 Humanspirit 1
Please read this article Apr 25 Eddie 1
Jesus Christ Apr 20 follower 1
See all Lansing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lansing Forum Now

Lansing Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lansing Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
 

Lansing, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,658 • Total comments across all topics: 281,147,884

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC