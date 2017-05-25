Michigan Agency for Energy expects pr...

Michigan Agency for Energy expects price per gallon of gasoline will...

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: State of Michigan

Michigan Agency for Energy expects price per gallon of gasoline will be slightly higher than in 2016, supply will be ample LANSING, Mich. As drivers finalize plans for their Memorial Day and summer vacations, they can expect to pay slightly more for a gallon of gasoline than they did last year, according to a Summer Fuel Price Appraisal released today by the Michigan Agency for Energy .

Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Michigan.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lansing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wake up our Fod and Water is being poisoned 16 hr independent 3
Why does Melania Trump wear Levar Burton Geordi... 16 hr guest 2
Review: Mutt And Jeff Painting LLC (Jun '14) 16 hr boss 12
sundance burns junk cars 16 hr stump 1
News Winner of $57M Mega Millions has criminal record (Jun '08) May 15 Shawnele 160
Republican gets Reporter Arrested for asking hi... May 14 Terry 4
News #MSU Experts Can Discuss Mental Health Issues, ... Apr 27 Humanspirit 1
See all Lansing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lansing Forum Now

Lansing Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lansing Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Microsoft
  2. Recession
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Lansing, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,435 • Total comments across all topics: 281,278,188

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC