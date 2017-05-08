MDHHS recognizes National Nurses Week

MDHHS recognizes National Nurses Week

Next Story Prev Story
19 min ago Read more: State of Michigan

LANSING, Mich. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is joining partners nationwide to celebrate the 2017 National Nurses Week to highlight the role nurses play in promoting health and wellness.

Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Michigan.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lansing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News #MSU Experts Can Discuss Mental Health Issues, ... Apr 27 Humanspirit 1
Please read this article Apr 25 Eddie 1
Jesus Christ Apr 20 follower 1
News An LGBT Tour Of The Great Lakes (Aug '15) Apr 16 watching livonia 12
News Transgender flags raised in Michigan communitie... Apr '17 TerriB1 2
Wake up our Fod and Water is being poisoned Apr '17 Mabel Allen 1
Virgil Bernero is a crook Apr '17 Virgil Bernero SUX 1
See all Lansing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lansing Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Ingham County was issued at May 09 at 3:44AM EDT

Lansing Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lansing Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Lansing, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,431 • Total comments across all topics: 280,878,056

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC