Local Mover Two Men and a Truck Expan...

Local Mover Two Men and a Truck Expands Into Long-Distance Market

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Transport Topics

Two Men and a Truck, a company based in Lansing, Mich., that provides local moving services through a nationwide network of independent franchise operators, is expanding its service to include long-distance moves. On May 8, the company announced that it will begin offering long-distance moves for customers in 12 additional cities after a successful trial begun last year in Atlanta, Cincinnati, Orlando, Fla., and Lansing, Mich.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Transport Topics.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lansing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Winner of $57M Mega Millions has criminal record (Jun '08) Mon Shawnele 160
Wake up our Fod and Water is being poisoned Sun Terry 2
Republican gets Reporter Arrested for asking hi... Sun Terry 4
News #MSU Experts Can Discuss Mental Health Issues, ... Apr 27 Humanspirit 1
Please read this article Apr 25 Eddie 1
Jesus Christ Apr 20 follower 1
News An LGBT Tour Of The Great Lakes (Aug '15) Apr 16 watching livonia 12
See all Lansing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lansing Forum Now

Lansing Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lansing Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Lansing, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,080 • Total comments across all topics: 281,052,410

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC