Local Mover Two Men and a Truck Expands Into Long-Distance Market
Two Men and a Truck, a company based in Lansing, Mich., that provides local moving services through a nationwide network of independent franchise operators, is expanding its service to include long-distance moves. On May 8, the company announced that it will begin offering long-distance moves for customers in 12 additional cities after a successful trial begun last year in Atlanta, Cincinnati, Orlando, Fla., and Lansing, Mich.
