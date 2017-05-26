Lansing records 8th homicide of 2017
Lansing Police have now determined that a mysterious death earlier this week has become the city's eighth homicide of the year. The body of Timothy Southwell, 66, was found Wednesday at a home on the 700 block of Smith Ave. in Lansing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNS-TV Lansing.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lansing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|what if trump
|Wed
|messenger
|1
|Jesus Christ
|Wed
|messenger
|2
|Chevy Ends SSR Pickup Production (Feb '06)
|May 29
|mark beroth
|47
|Wake up our Fod and Water is being poisoned
|May 25
|independent
|3
|Why does Melania Trump wear Levar Burton Geordi...
|May 25
|guest
|2
|Review: Mutt And Jeff Painting LLC (Jun '14)
|May 25
|boss
|12
|sundance burns junk cars
|May 25
|stump
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lansing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC